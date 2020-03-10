It Was Another Wild Day on Wall Street

(Newser) – Stocks are closing sharply higher on Wall Street Tuesday, adding 4.9% to major indexes, as hopes build for a greater response from the Trump administration to the economic threat from the coronavirus outbreak. The gains recovered about half of the market's historic losses from the day before and came after another wild day of whipsaw trading, the AP reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,167 points, per Marketwatch; the S&P 500 was up 135 and the Nasdaq was up 393. Market watchers say more big swings are likely until the outbreak starts to slow down. The price of oil bounced back a day after cratering nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia. (Read more stock market stories.)