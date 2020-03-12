Authorities Confirm Body Is Missing Toddler

(Newser) – A body found in Tennessee is that of a toddler who was reported missing last month, authorities have confirmed. "We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday. "Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl." Authorities say the body was found in an outbuilding on the Blountville property of the Boswell family. The girl was wearing the exact same clothes mother Megan Boswell said she was wearing when she went missing, authorities say.

Megan Boswell, 18, was arrested last month and charged with making a false report. "Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said last month, per NBC. "I'm serious when I say that. Every single time." Evelyn's maternal grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend were arrested for allegedly fleeing the state in a stolen vehicle two days after an Amber Alert was issued. Nobody has been charged yet in the death of the toddler, who was reported missing by her grandfather after he hadn't seen her for months. Authorities have not disclosed how or when Evelyn died. Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin agreed this week to seal the autopsy record while the investigation is ongoing, reports the Knoxville News Sentinel.


