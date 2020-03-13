First State Delays Primary Over Virus

(Newser)
The coronavirus is now officially affecting the 2020 election. Louisiana has postponed its April 4 primary, becoming the first state to make the move, reports the Advocate. For now, the state is planning to hold the vote in June. The delay is part of the ongoing national push to discourage mass gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19. Plus, "our poll workers are by and large elderly, over the age of 70, and we think it is unsafe for them to be monitoring the election," says a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards. As of now, four states still plan to vote on Tuesday: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, notes Politico. (Read more coronavirus stories.)