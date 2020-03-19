Soccer Star Dies After Accidental Fall

(Newser) – An English soccer star is dead at age 35 after an accidental fall, the Guardian reports. Peter Whittingham started his career with Aston Villa from 2003 to 2007, played more than 450 times for Cardiff City during 11 seasons with the team, and ended his career with Blackburn Rovers. He stopped playing in 2018. He suffered head injuries after falling at a pub March 7 and had been hospitalized since; TMZ reports he died Thursday. "It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away," Cardiff said in a statement. "We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife, Amanda, their young son and family." (Read more soccer stories.)