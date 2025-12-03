Serena Williams: 'I'm NOT Coming Back'

After it emerged Tuesday that Serena Williams had quietly taken a key step toward a possible return to professional tennis, she quickly rejected rumors that she was planning a comeback. "Omg yall I'm NOT coming back," she said in a post on X . "This wildfire is crazy." The Athletic reports that Williams has re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's registered drug-testing pool. The move is a required first step for any retired player considering a comeback, as it makes them eligible for out-of-competition testing for six months before they can compete again.

Williams' name appeared on the agency's updated testing-pool list dated Oct. 6, and an ITIA spokesperson confirmed she had requested reinstatement, the Guardian reports. However, the spokesperson emphasized that being on the list does not necessarily mean a comeback is imminent. The ITIA's registered pool is not for every active player, but is reserved for top-ranked singles players, high-level doubles and wheelchair athletes, and pros returning after extended absences. Re-entry is the required first step for any retired player who wants the option of competing again.

People in the registered pool must take part in random drug testing and agree to be in a given location for an hour every day. It's not clear "why Williams would subject herself to such strict monitoring if she was not considering playing again," ESPN notes. Sources tell the Guardian that Williams attempted to rejoin the testing pool in August, possibly with the hope of playing doubles with her sister Venus at the US Open. Those plans fell through when it became clear the six-month testing window could not be waived, the sources say. Venus, 45, never formally retired and returned this summer after a 16-month break.