LA Clippers Dump a 40-Year-Old Legend

Chris Paul's 21st and apparently last season in the NBA may have been cut short. The struggling Los Angeles Clippers announced early Wednesday that they are parting ways with the 12-time All-Star a little over a week after he announced this would be his final NBA season, the New York Times reports. "He will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career," said President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Paul, who's seen career-low numbers across the board this season, indicated the decision was not mutual. "Just Found Out I'm Being Sent Home," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram, followed by a peace emoji. NBC News calls it a "shock move."

Paul is "arguably the most accomplished player in Clippers franchise history," per the Guardian. The future Hall of Famer played for the team from 2011 to 2017 before returning as a free agent in July. The announcement of his departure followed the Clippers' blowout loss Monday to the Miami Heat, pushing its record to 5-16. Paul, a point guard, was one of four uniformed players benched in the fourth quarter.

"No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance," Frank said, adding he accepted responsibility for the record. "There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled." The Clippers have a history of awkward departures with veteran players, and Paul's exit follows a similar pattern to those of Eric Bledsoe, John Wall, and Russell Westbrook, the Times notes. It's unclear if Paul will play in another game. The legendary player—the first ever to rack up 20,000 points and 10,000 assists—is on a one-year contract, though the Clippers can trade him later this month.