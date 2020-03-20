 
X

Summit Planned for Camp David Will Be a Video Conference

Leaders will stay home to concentrate on pandemic, Whtie House says.
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 19, 2020 7:15 PM CDT

(Newser) – World leaders won't be coming to Camp David in June after all. President Trump changed the scheduled summit to a video conference on Thursday, the AP reports. The move will permit "each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19," an aide said. The G-7 leaders, including Trump, met in a video conference this week. The president, who takes over as leader of the group this year, also plans video conferences in April and May, per CNBC.

The member nations are Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany. Trump originally wanted to host the event at his golf resort near Miami but moved it to Camp David after an outcry. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.