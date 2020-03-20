Summit Planned for Camp David Will Be a Video Conference

(Newser) – World leaders won't be coming to Camp David in June after all. President Trump changed the scheduled summit to a video conference on Thursday, the AP reports. The move will permit "each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19," an aide said. The G-7 leaders, including Trump, met in a video conference this week. The president, who takes over as leader of the group this year, also plans video conferences in April and May, per CNBC.

The member nations are Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany. Trump originally wanted to host the event at his golf resort near Miami but moved it to Camp David after an outcry.


