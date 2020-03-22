Devastated NJ Family Has More Bad News

(Newser) – Elizabeth Fusco's mother and three siblings have died of COVID-19. Now the mourning New Jersey woman, the youngest of 11 children, and her daughter have tested positive. "In this world there is no promise of tomorrow," Fusco said. "No one can assume anything.” The two have self-isolated but have not shown symptoms, the New York Post reports. Elizabeth Fusco's daughter has other health medical issues, though they're not serious. "She's been cleared. We just choosing to keep her quarantined for her own safety," Fusco said. Their agonizing week included a struggle to get tested for the coronavirus. They asked Rep. Chris Smith, who said he was on the phone with the family "50 times," for help. Results arrived at 3am.

"Getting the test results as fast as possible is crucial because the longer you wait," Smith said, "the longer you hinder the ability to get patients what can be effective drugs." "This is an unbearable tragedy for the family," a relative said, per CNN. In her grief, Elizabeth Fusco said Saturday night, she was cooking. "My mother in her worst years, whenever she was scared or having a bad time, she cooked," Fusco said, per the Post, adding that she thinks of them while she does it. "I have family to feed." (Medical officials think they know the source of the family's infections.)

