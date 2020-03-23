In Germany, Now Only 2 People Can Meet

(Newser) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the globe, with more than 339,000 cases reported as of early Monday and more than 14,700 deaths, NBC News and CNN report. But interestingly, Germany has only reported 84 deaths from the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, even though 22,364 in the country have tested positive for it. As the Guardian reports, there are various theories as to why the death rate might be so low, including the possibility that Germany had more time to better prepare as well as the fact that the country started testing early and often. As the virus peaks and testing capacity becomes stretched, one expert warns, the death rate will likely appear to go up even though the truth is more cases are simply being missed. We have more from Germany, plus the latest updates from other countries around the world:

Germany had already implemented restrictions, but they are now even more severe. Meetings of more than two people are no longer allowed unless the people involved are cohabitants in the same household. Exceptions will be made for work gatherings as long as physical distancing is followed. Restaurants are now only allowed to be open for takeout orders, and more businesses were told to close entirely (many non-essential businesses had already shuttered), including salons. The new restrictions will be in place at least two weeks, the BBC reports. Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel is under self-isolation after a doctor who vaccinated her Friday tested positive for COVID-19.