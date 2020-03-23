Meghan McCain Has Happy News

(Newser) – Meghan McCain is pregnant with her first child, the View co-host announced on Instagram on Sunday. She and husband Ben Domenech, whom she married in 2017, didn't expect to announce their pregnancy this way, she writes, but with the coronavirus pandemic, she says her doctor has recommended she be "extra vigilant" about social distancing. She's decided to self-isolate, and will be appearing on the talk show from her home, via satellite. Page Six notes that other co-hosts are also either filming from home or taking time off as a precaution. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)