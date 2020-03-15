Hand Sanitizer, All Gone? These People Give It Away

(Newser) – Trying to buy hand sanitizer? Then you know it's increasingly unavailable or overpriced. That's why distilleries across America are cranking out their own product during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reports. Whether it's the Old Fourth Distillery in Atlanta, the Durham Distillery in North Carolina, or the Shine Distillery & Grill in Portland, Oregon, they've got enough alcohol to create a potent sanitizing solution. "We just realized [COVID-19] is gaining momentum, and there needs to be help in the community to tamp it down," Melissa Katrincic, CEO of Durham Distillery, tells Wine Enthusiast. "We had the resources, and most people don't. It's not available in most areas, unless there's a distillery." But their distribution methods differ a little.

The Old Fourth Distillery filled up customers' empty bottles on Friday, but demand was high and product ran out. Shine also hands it out free, while Durham Distillery is planning to distribute to local businesses. Amass distillery in Los Angeles is selling its "Alcohol-Based Botanic Hand Wash" online, while Psychopomp Microdistillery in Bristol, England, is giving away sanitizer for a donation to help the community. One apparent upside is the scents: Brooklyn's New York Distilling is mixing gin with aloe vera gel to create something that smells like spices, citrus peels, and juniper berries. Public health experts stress that soap and water is the best cleanse, but hand sanitizer with a 60% alcohol-based solution helps too. (One guy bought nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.)

