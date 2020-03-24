(Newser) – Fourteen inmates escaped a jail in Washington state on Monday, and six were still on the loose by Tuesday morning. Residents of Yakima were told to stay inside as authorities reported the escape from Yakima County Jail in the city's downtown, per NBC News. At one point, authorities said 12 inmates had made a run for it after using a table to bust open an exterior fire door, per the Yakima Herald. However, they later said eight inmates had been captured and six were still missing. "Despite the governor's shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, apparently they didn't want to do that," Sheriff Robert Udell says in a video, adding that "they decided to break down the door and leave." A cellphone video shows the inmates jumping a fence and running in all directions seconds before correctional officers appear, per KNDU.

Missing are Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34; Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26; Neftali Serrano, 27; Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval, 31; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28; and Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27. Mugshots are here. Held on charges including assault and unlawful imprisonment, they're likely to be barefoot or wearing orange sandals, in addition to green shirts marked with "YCDOC." "We need your help to get these guys back in custody 'cause we don't know what they're going to be doing when we haven't our eyes on them," Udell says. Per NBC, "the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions regarding if any inmates in the jail had tested positive or were showing symptoms of [COVID-19]." There were 41 confirmed and presumptive cases in the county as of Monday night. (Read more jailbreaking stories.)

