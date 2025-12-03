Cops: Son Kills California Doctor, Wife in Home Shooting

Police believe a California radiologist and his wife were murdered by the man's son, who later died by suicide. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife, Vicki, 66, were discovered with gunshots in their home garage in Simi Valley, north of Los Angeles, on Sunday after police received a report of gunfire. Both were pronounced dead upon their arrival at a trauma center. Witnesses say the suspect approached the open garage and fired multiple shots before fleeing in a black sedan with out-of-state plates, NBC News reports.

Investigators soon identified the vehicle as belonging to the Cordes' 37-year-old son, Keith. Authorities tracked the car to Chino, where they found it had been set on fire. Inside, police discovered Keith Cordes, who they say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Simi Valley Police Department says all evidence points to him as the shooter. Forensic testing is pending, but police believe Keith Cordes killed himself with the same weapon that was used to shoot his father and stepmother, the Ventura County Star reports. The motive, however, remains unclear. Keith Cordes was a Kentucky resident, per the Los Angeles Times.

Eric Cordes was a radiologist at Adventist Health Simi Valley for close to 30 years. "The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki," the hospital said in a statement. "Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years."