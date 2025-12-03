He Thought They Were Meeting to Reconcile. She Killed Him

"Your goal was essentially to treat Travis Calumpit like a dog—to put him down," said an Idaho judge in sentencing Calumpit's estranged wife and her mother to prison for his murder. Melissa Calumpit, 36, had initially pleaded not guilty in the July 2024 shooting of the 37-year-old at Martin's Landing, an Idaho campground about 40 miles from Boise. The two had divorced in 2018 after eight years of marriage then married each other again in 2020. But the marriage was on the rocks, and the Idaho Statesman quotes the probable cause affidavit as saying Travis told his stepfather he planned to meet Melissa in the "hopes that they would reconcile their relationship and go camping."

People reports Melissa initially told authorities she had planned to meet him but was stymied by bad weather while en route and had to return to Nevada. But investigators grew suspicious when she revealed details about the killing that had not been released, and dashcam footage from Travis's truck confirmed Melissa had met him at the campground the day he was killed. She later admitted to the shooting but claimed it was in self-defense, alleging Travis tried to sexually assault her. "Her story changed several times," police wrote in the affidavit, which also referenced her 60-year-old mother, Rosalie.

"Rosalie admitted there had been a family meeting at Rosalie's residence ... they talked about how to get rid of Travis for good ... She planned to do it herself; however, Melissa wanted to come along." Investigators say Melissa shot Travis, and that Rosalie drove Melissa to a reservoir where she deposited the gun and his phone.

The women ended up changing their not guilty pleas and accepting plea deals: Melissa pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 27 years. Rosalie pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder, and was sentenced to 30 years; she'll be eligible for parole after 18. "This is about the most extreme crime that people can commit," 3rd District Judge Randall Grove said in sentencing them.