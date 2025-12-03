DNA From Paper Bags Cracks 1987 Murder Case

Rhonda Marie Fisher's killer has finally been identified, 38 years after her death. DNA evidence has linked her 1987 killing to one of Colorado's most notorious serial killers, officials say. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that DNA recovered from paper bags placed on Fisher's hands to preserve evidence was matched to Vincent Darrell Groves, a convicted murderer believed to be responsible for at least a dozen homicides in the Denver area, reports NBC News .

Fisher, 30, was sexually assaulted and strangled. Her body was found along a rural highway south of Denver on April 1, 1987. She was last seen alive in Denver the night before her body was discovered. Officials say the case went cold after initial leads dried up and that investigators failed to look into multiple serial offenders active in the Denver area at the time. Groves, convicted of murder in 1982, served less than five years before being released. After his release, he went on to kill again. He died in prison in 1996 while serving a life sentence for a 1988 murder. Police believe he could have killed more than 20 people

After the Fisher case was reopened this year, investigators found that DNA evidence from the paper bags matched biological evidence from three murders Groves committed in Denver in 1979. "Obtaining a viable DNA profile from paper bags nearly four decades old is exceptionally rare and underscores the extraordinary value of meticulous evidence preservation and periodic forensic reevaluation," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"While Vincent Groves cannot be held accountable in a court of law, we hope this long-awaited resolution brings answers and a measure of peace to Rhonda Fisher's family and friends. This case is a testament to our commitment to pursue justice for every victim—no matter how much time has passed," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. "Rhonda Fisher was a mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her case exemplifies the dedication of DCSO investigators, forensic partners, and cold case specialists who continue to work tirelessly, often for years at a time, to bring closure to families who have endured unimaginable waits."