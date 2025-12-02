Cops Say Texas Student Killed Herself. Mom Begs to Differ

A Texas mother is demanding answers after her 19-year-old daughter was found dead at the University of Texas at Austin, allegedly after a fight. Police say there are "no indications of suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of Texas A&M sophomore Brianna Aguilera, who was discovered around 1am Saturday outside an apartment complex on UT's campus, KSAT reports. The outlet reports her death is being investigated as a suicide, with the cause of death to be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. Aguilera's mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, finds that unbelievable.

Rodriguez says police told her Aguilera jumped from the building, falling 17 floors. But "there are a lot of inconsistencies with the story," she tells KSAT. She says she has text messages showing her daughter fought with a friend staying in the apartment building, which could indicate a motive for murder, but that "the detective just disregarded them." Aguilera had attended Friday's tailgate event, which was followed by the faceoff between UT's Longhorns and the A&M Aggies, per Fox News.

"The unexpected loss of my brie brie has been a tremendous challenge … I've experienced every parent's worst fear," Rodriguez previously wrote in a message on a GoFundMe page set up for the family, noting her daughter "touched so many hearts." Aguilera graduated magna cum laude from United High School in Laredo and was studying at Texas A&M's Bush School of Government and Public Service. (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org.)