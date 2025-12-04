Murder Suspect Attempts to Explain His Search History

A lawyer for a man accused of killing his wife says internet searches for "how to saw a body" and "can identification be made on partial human remains" do not show his client is guilty. Instead, Brian Walshe simply panicked after finding his wife dead in bed in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023, defense attorney Larry Tipton said Monday during opening statements in Walshe's murder trial, per People . Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued the 50-year-old Massachusetts man killed the mother of his three young sons for money after finding out she was having an affair. They say he performed searches for "cheating wife" pornography and "best divorce strategies" in the days before Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared.

Shortly before 5am on Jan. 1, 2023, his searches became more sinister. Mass. State Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Tuesday that Walshe searched for "best way to dispose of a body" and "how long before a body starts to smell," per CNN. About 30 minutes later, he allegedly Googled, "how long for someone to be missing to inheritance." Walshe was the sole beneficiary of his wife's $2.7 million life insurance policy, People reports.

Over the next several hours and days, Walshe allegedly made searches related to local hardware stores, cleaning blood from wood and concrete, and the best ways to dismember and dispose of a body. Ana Walshe's body has not been found. Her husband pleaded guilty to misleading police and willfully conveying a human body in violation of state law last month. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Tipton claimed in court that Brian panicked after finding his wife dead. He also claimed the couple had discussed divorce as a way to protect their assets as Brian faced a federal fraud case, per CNN. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2024 following a scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol paintings.