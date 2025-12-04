Chauvin Wants New Trial Over George Floyd's Death

Derek Chauvin wants a new trial. The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd is seeking one on a number of grounds, including his claim that kneeling on a suspect's neck was part of his police training, reports Fox News. Chauvin's filing in Hennepin County Court claims that police training and policy were misrepresented in court, that faulty jury instructions undermined the outcome of his case, and that the medical testimony was flawed. He says he has doctors willing to testify that the four physicians who spoke at his trial used unsound methodology in reviewing Floyd's death, basing testimony on video from the scene as opposed to medical tests.