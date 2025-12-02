Crime  | 
Atlanta

Inmate Escapes Hospital, Steals Car With Gun Inside

Timothy Shane should be considered armed and dangerous, police say after Atlanta escape
Posted Dec 1, 2025 6:00 PM CST
Cops: Inmate Stole Gun After Atlanta Hospital Escape
Timothy Shane.   (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Police say an inmate who escaped from an Atlanta hospital early Monday should be considered armed and dangerous. Timothy Shane, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital Sunday night for a medical evaluation following a reported suicide attempt, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Shane managed to escape from a deputy's custody around 1:20am, Fox News reports. Police believe he initially fled the area on foot before stealing a parked SUV.

The vehicle's owner later reported that a Glock handgun was also missing from the car. Shane is believed to have crashed the SUV and then escaped again on foot. Shane has a history of fleeing and a criminal record that includes felony drug and weapons charges, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. When Shane escaped, he was wearing a blue hospital gown and no shoes. Investigators said Monday said he was wearing a red hoodie and tan pants in a confirmed sighting near Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood, WSB-TV reports.

.

X