Obama Tweets Like He Hasn't in Years

(Newser) – Former President Barack Obama has come alive again on Twitter. NBC News reports "he's posting like never before since leaving the presidency," specifically on the subject of the coronavirus pandemic. He's offering tips, policy explanations, and inspirational stories. CNN notes his latest tweet expresses a coronavirus stance that doesn't exactly sync with that of the current White House occupant. Obama on Wednesday tweeted this New Yorker story about the situation in New York's hospitals and pushed Americans to stay at home. "It's only going to get harder across the country," he wrote. "Another reason to maintain social distancing policies at least until we have comprehensive testing in place. Not just for our sake—for theirs."

CNN reports that President Trump on Tuesday indicated he'd like to see the 15-day self-isolating guidelines he put in place come to an end. "I give it two weeks," CNN quotes him as saying during a Fox News virtual town hall. "I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it's about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up." (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

