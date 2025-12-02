San Francisco Targets Food Giants in Unprecedented Suit

San Francisco is gearing up to sue some of the nation's biggest food companies, claiming their ultra-processed products are fueling a public health crisis and saddling local governments with the bill. City Attorney David Chiu plans to file what he says is the first government lawsuit of its kind, targeting 10 major corporations that produce everything from Slim Jims and Doritos to bread and granola bars that claim to be healthy, reports the New York Times .

The suit, to be filed in San Francisco Superior Court, accuses the companies—including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, and Nestle—of deceptive marketing and selling products they allegedly knew were harmful. Chiu's office is seeking unspecified damages to cover the costs of treating diseases linked to ultra-processed foods, which now make up about 70% of the US food supply.

The city argues these companies violated California's unfair competition and public nuisance laws by misleading consumers about what's really in their products. While a similar private lawsuit was recently tossed by a federal judge in Philadelphia, San Francisco's legal team has a track record of winning big settlements from tobacco, lead paint, and opioid companies.

Food industry representatives have pushed back, arguing there's no clear definition of "ultra-processed" and that their products help keep food affordable. However, a recent series of papers in the Lancet suggests that "the global rise of ultra-processed foods in diets worldwide poses a major public health threat," leading to an increased risk of long-term health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, and Type 2 diabetes, per ABC News.