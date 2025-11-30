Dermatologists Give Side-Eye to New Scalp Craze

A rising beauty trend has Americans massaging their scalps and flocking to high-end head spas—sometimes for hundreds of dollars a session—all in pursuit of healthier hair, even if dermatologists aren't convinced most people need the help, per the New York Times . The scalp has emerged as the latest focus of the beauty world, and the trend, fueled by TikTok and other social media, has seen a significant spike in interest: According to market insights company Spate, online searches and posts about "scalp serum" jumped 77% over the past year, while "scalp massagers" and "scalp treatment" also saw notable increases.

Influencers are documenting their intensive scalp routines—sometimes involving hours of massage or the use of expensive serums—and sharing with hundreds of thousands of followers, helping to drive the trend. Many major hair-care brands, from drugstore staples to high-end labels, have launched scalp-focused products. Beyonce's Cecred brand famously sells out of its Restoring Hair & Edge Drops serum; it reportedly moved one bottle every 16 seconds from last November through July.

While some dermatologists acknowledge that scalp care can improve hair health, they caution that elaborate routines aren't necessary for most people. "If you're not having a problem, there shouldn't be this huge drive to have to get all this stuff to put on your scalp," says Maryanne Senna, director of the Hair Loss Center of Excellence at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Still, the allure of scalp care persists, with head spas—especially those offering microscopic analysis of hair follicles and customized treatments—drawing crowds in cities like New York and Los Angeles. Prices for these treatments range widely, with some sessions costing upward of $300. Even if they're not terribly helpful for most people, it's not likely you'll hurt yourself in any way by getting a scalp massage or similar treatment. "The only real danger is to a person's wallet," Senna tells the Times. Meanwhile, some dermatologists recommend "scalp steaming," while Today notes the two most important things you can do for your scalp: Keep it clean and protected from the sun.