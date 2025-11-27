This Thanksgiving, Be Grateful for the 'Fart Walk'

After your Thanksgiving meal, you might want to consider taking a post-dinner "fart walk"—doctor's orders. Gastroenterologists say a light stroll after a big holiday feast can help ease bloating and gas, according to experimental research that found mild activity such as walking or gentle cycling helps the body expel not only gas from one's last meal but also gas "hanging around even at baseline," leaving you feeling "better off than you started," per the Washington Post .

The recommendation is backed by an unusual study where researchers infused gas directly into volunteers' intestines and measured what happened during rest and exercise. Sitting upright is also found to be better than lying down, with any movement helping to move things along. For those prone to bloating or conditions like IBS, gentle exercise also reduced uncomfortable symptoms.

The science behind this is simple: Our guts generate about half a gallon of gas daily, most of which is efficiently removed. A big meal, however, can tip the balance. A brief walk not only helps with gas but also tamps down on the rise in blood sugar that follows a meal, per the Post. If bloating is a constant companion, doctors say it's worth checking in with a physician to rule out other issues.

"Fart walks" aren't a new thing: People noted last year that the term was coined by wellness influencer and author Mairlyn Smith, and there's even now a Wikipedia page devoted to the post-turkey regimen. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, has more on what's known as the holiday "cousin walk"—when certain relatives dip out of the house to secretly smoke pot.