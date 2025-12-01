RFK Jr. Replaces Chair of Vaccine Committee

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has replaced the head of his controversial vaccine advisory committee, federal officials announced Monday. Martin Kulldorff is leaving the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to take a leadership role within the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said. Dr. Kirk Milhoan, who has blamed vaccines for causing cardiovascular disease, will become the new chair, the AP reports. He had been appointed to the committee in September.

HHS officials issued a press release praising Kulldorff and his work while leading the panel but did not answer additional questions about the changes.