Bizarre Tiger King on Netflix Is Enthralling, Disturbing

(Newser) – Americans stuck at home right now have a lot of time on their hands, and if social media is any guide, many appear to be spending it in the bizarre world of "Joe Exotic." That would be the man more formally known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is the subject of a true-life Netflix series called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. (See the trailer here.) A sample of coverage and what people are saying, but note that the following has some spoiler alerts regarding the outcome of all this.

The basics: Joe is the "Tiger King" of the title, thanks to the roadside zoo he ran in Oklahoma featuring tigers and other big cats. The "murder" refers to the allegation that he hired a hit man to kill a critic named Carole Baskin. But the series is so much more, per Vanity Fair. It "features enough serious plot twists to contend with The Jinx; romantic tragedy; one large-cat owner who claims to be the real-life Scarface; another large-cat owner who seems to carry on a deeply problematic, polygamous relationship with the female interns in his employ; and a cowboy-hat-wearing, Big Lebowski-esque narrator.

Another try: The series is indeed "genuinely compulsive viewing," writes Sam Adams at Slate. "I'd describe it as like watching a slow-motion car crash, but only if that car crashed into a jet plane and then both tumbled into an oil tanker." You're likely to finish "with a vague feeling of having done something that's not entirely healthy," but these days, anything that keeps our minds occupied is a "blessing."