Someone Stole James Bond's Guns

(Newser) – Thieves in London have made off with a collection of guns used in the James Bond films, including at least one weapon that's one of a kind. Witnesses described seeing three white males with eastern European accents flee in a silver vehicle after breaking into a property in Enfield, north London, on Monday night, per the BBC and Guardian. Metropolitan Police said five deactivated guns worth more than $122,000 were taken from the private collection, including a Walther PPK handgun used in A View to a Kill, a Revolver Smith and Wesson .44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die, and a Llama .22 caliber handgun seen in Die Another Day.

Beretta Cheetah and Tomcat pistols also used in Die Another Day round out the stolen guns, which "will almost certainly be recognized by the public and to anyone offered them for sale," said Det. Insp. Paul Ridley. He noted many of the guns are "irreplaceable" and the Magnum "is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome," per the BBC. Ridley urged anyone with information on the burglary or weapons to reach out to police. "The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be reunited with these highly collectable items," he said. (The fictional Bond should perhaps fear lung cancer over guns.)

