ABC Weatherman Sam Champion Explains His Eye Scar

Weatherman Sam Champion was back on the air with Good Morning America on Friday, with a small reddish-purple scar under one of his eyes and some news: He was recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer , reports ABC News . During the program , the 63-year-old star meteorologist revealed that he underwent Mohs surgery at his dermatologist's office at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City in early October, a procedure that peels away thin layers of skin to suss out the cancer while preserving as much tissue as possible. Champion, who also serves as a weatherman for WABC-TV, said he'd noticed a small spot under his left eye, which prompted a visit to the doctor.

He noted that even though he thought the spot looked rather minuscule, there was enough cancer buried underneath his skin to warrant the Mohs surgery. The fair-haired, light-skinned weatherman recalled the "blistering sunburns" he'd received during his time outside for his job, and that now he refuses to go outside unless he's slathered on the sunscreen, per Entertainment Weekly. "I hope, that one day, no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer," Champion noted. In the meantime, "we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care." (More Sam Champion stories.)