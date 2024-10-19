Hospital Was About to Take His Organs. He Wasn't Dead

The Kentucky man's body had made it as far as the operating room where they were to harvest his organs when Natasha Miller says she realized a problem: The dead donor wasn't dead. It was October 2021, and she had been tasked with preserving the donated organs for transplantation. But the man who was to supply those organs was "moving around—kind of thrashing," she tells NPR of that day at Baptist Health hospital in Richmond, Ky. "And then when we went over there, you could see he had tears coming down. He was crying visibly." The procedure did not move forward—the two doctors who were to remove the organs backed out, and Miller describes a "very chaotic" and upsetting scene. More on what allegedly happened, and the fallout: