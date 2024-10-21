Biologist With Rare Rapid-Aging Disease Dies at 28

Italian molecular biologist Sammy Basso has died at age 28—almost double the typical life expectancy for someone with the rare rapid-aging disease he was diagnosed with when he was just two years old. Basso was the oldest known living person with progenia, which is partly due to experimental treatments he volunteered for, the CBC reports. Basso, who lived with his parents in northern Italy, devoted his life to studying the disease and raising awareness of it. Progenia, which affects around 130 people worldwide, causes accelerated aging, which gives children wrinkled skin, joint problems, and hardened arteries.

Progenia also stunts growth and causes baldness. Basso was 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighed just 44 pounds. The New York Times reports that Basso "was known for living with gusto and humor with the condition as he faced the certainty of premature death." Progenia does not cause senility, and in 2022, Basso told the Times that the mental clarity while knowing his life would be very short could be considered a blessing or "a damnation." He also said that when doctors told him red wine was good for his heart, he joked, "Oh, I will live forever."

After becoming one of the first people to take part in clinical trials, "Sammy became a tireless advocate for progeria awareness at a young age," the Progeria Research Foundation said. "Sammy dedicated his adult life to contributing to scientific research—earning a master's degree in molecular biology and later joining other world-class researchers on PRF's core gene editing team."