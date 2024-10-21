Biologist With Rare Rapid-Aging Disease Dies at 28

Italian molecular biologist Sammy Basso has died at age 28—almost double the typical life expectancy for someone with the rare rapid-aging disease he was diagnosed with when he was just two years old. Basso was the oldest known living person with progenia, which is partly due to experimental treatments he volunteered for, the CBC reports. Basso, who lived with his parents in northern Italy, devoted his life to studying the disease and raising awareness of it. Progenia, which affects around 130 people worldwide, causes accelerated aging, which gives children wrinkled skin, joint problems, and hardened arteries.
Progenia also stunts growth and causes baldness. Basso was 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighed just 44 pounds. The New York Times reports that Basso "was known for living with gusto and humor with the condition as he faced the certainty of premature death." Progenia does not cause senility, and in 2022, Basso told the Times that the mental clarity while knowing his life would be very short could be considered a blessing or "a damnation." He also said that when doctors told him red wine was good for his heart, he joked, "Oh, I will live forever."
- After becoming one of the first people to take part in clinical trials, "Sammy became a tireless advocate for progeria awareness at a young age," the Progeria Research Foundation said. "Sammy dedicated his adult life to contributing to scientific research—earning a master's degree in molecular biology and later joining other world-class researchers on PRF's core gene editing team."
- "We all knew that Sammy had a terrible circumstance that was not going to allow him to live a full life. But he was so vibrant. He was so alive. He was so engaged," geneticist Francis Collins, who worked with Basso, tells the CBC. He says Basso put his "heart and soul" into efforts to create a gene-editing therapy to treat progenia and other rare diseases, knowing it likely wouldn't be ready in time to save his own life.
- "There are a few other progeria individuals now living into their 20s. That never used to happen before," Collins says. "But it's not good enough. We want something even better than that. And that's what he was helping us work on."
- As an example of Basso's sense of humor, friends cited a prank he played in Roswell, New Mexico, when his family took him on a Route 66 road trip after his high school graduation. The Economist reports that Basso donned green "alien" sunglasses, "went to the UFO museum, and stood with the mannequin aliens in front of a smoke-wreathed mock-up of their craft. As a woman visitor passed, he asked her, in broad Venetian, 'Have you by any chance seen my spaceship? I swear I parked it round here somewhere.'"
