Listeria Recall Covers 12M Pounds of Meat, Poultry

A nationwide recall of meat and poultry products potentially contaminated with listeria has expanded to nearly 12 million pounds and now includes ready-to-eat meals sent to US schools, restaurants, and major retailers, federal officials said. The updated recall includes prepared salads, burritos, and other foods sold at stores including Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart, and Kroger. The meat used in those products was processed at a Durant, Oklahoma, manufacturing plant operated by BrucePac, the AP reports. The company sells precooked meat and poultry to industrial, food service, and retail companies across the country.