One Woman's Video Meeting Went Comically Wrong

(Newser) – Amid warnings about Zoombombing comes the story we need in these times: that of Lizet Ocampo, who spent an entire video call for her work transformed into a potato. Buzzfeed has the story of the political director at People for the American Way, who joined her Microsoft teams meeting on Monday morning and discovered she looked like a potato. She had downloaded filters to spice up the virtual happy hours she was participating in—and couldn't figure out how to get rid of them in her professional environment. "I just kind of gave up and stayed as a potato for the rest of the call," figuring it at least was amusing her colleagues. But that wasn't the end of it.

Her coworker Rachele tweeted this screenshot of the call, explaining "my boss turned herself into a potato ... [and] was just stuck like this the entire meeting." That was late Monday morning. By Monday night, Rachele found herself texting Ocampo: "Are you awake right now? I have something hilarious to tell you and I hope you think it's as funny as I do because I'm also scared. I tweeted about you as a potato today and it's VIRAL." Viral indeed: As of this writing it's up to 897,000 likes. Rachele tweeted that her text went over OK, per the New York Post: "The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all." Ocampo responded with puns of her own: "I yam potato boss. ... I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe!" (Read more strange stuff stories.)

