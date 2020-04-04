(Newser) – Another celebrity has been diagnosed with COVID-19—but, thankfully, she has already recovered. Per USA Today, that star is Pink, who made the announcement via Instagram Friday night that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had started showing signs of the virus two weeks ago, and she was able to get tested via her primary care physician. "I tested positive," she writes, noting she and her family had already been hunkered down at home and continued to do so for two more weeks, on her doctor's instructions. A retest took place "a few days ago" and they "are now thankfully negative."

That good news didn't stop the 40-year singer from blasting the US response to the virus so far. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she writes. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." Pink also says she's opening up her wallet to the tune of $1 million: Half of that will go toward an emergency COVID-19 crisis fund set up by the city of Los Angeles, while $500,000 will go to an emergency fund at Philly's Temple University Hospital, where her mother worked for 18 years, "to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day."


