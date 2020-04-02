Connecticut Newborn Dies From Coronavirus

(Newser) – Heartbreaking news from Connecticut: A 6-week-old baby in the Hartford area is believed to be one of the youngest coronavirus victims anywhere in the world. Gov. Ned Lamont says the newborn was brought to a hospital unresponsive last week and could not be revived, WWLP reports. Tests this week confirmed that the infant had COVID-19. "Our heart breaks for that family," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, per NBC Connecticut.

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," the governor tweeted. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it." The infant is believed to be the only pediatric fatality so far in Connecticut, which has recorded more than 3,000 infections and at least 85 deaths, People reports. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

