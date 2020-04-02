Democrats Push Back Date of 2020 Convention

(Newser)
–
Joe Biden is getting his wish. Democrats on Thursday postponed this summer's presidential convention by a month, reports Politico and the New York Times. Instead of taking place in July, the party's four-day event is now scheduled to start August 17 in Milwaukee. The Republican convention is scheduled to start a week later in Charlotte, North Carolina. The challenging party typically holds its convention about a month before the party in power, notes the Hill, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that impossible. At New York magazine, Ed Kilgore notes that buzz is growing that the Democratic convention will "go virtual." That option is seen as less likely for the Republican gathering, at least for now. (Read more Democratic National Convention stories.)