Boris Johnson Is Hospitalized

(Newser) – Britain's prime minister tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago—and Sunday he was hospitalized with symptoms that just wouldn't quit, the Guardian reports. "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," says a Downing Street spokeswoman. "This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus." Johnson has been running the UK's government from home since his March 27 diagnosis.

Even in hospital, Johnson plans to lead Britain's government and stay in touch with ministers and officials. But the BBC notes that he'll remain hospitalized overnight. The move comes only a day after his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, revealed she also had coronavirus symptoms. The Guardian notes that Britain has over 47,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, nearly 5,000 deaths, and a case curve that's moving steadily upwards. (Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II gave quite a speech Sunday.)

