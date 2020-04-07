Boy, 5, Shot While Making TikTok Videos With Father

(Newser) – With the Houston area under a stay-at-home order, 5-year-old Jordan Allen was playing on the balcony of his family's second-floor apartment last week, making TikTok videos with his father. Police say the boy was hit by a stray bullet at around 9pm last Tuesday when his father stepped inside to get some juice, KTRK reports. The father says he heard five or six gunshots, following by Jordan asking for help. "Everybody ran in the house and the kids ran in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son laying on the ground holding his head, asking for my help," the father says. Jordan was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition and died on Monday, six days after the shooting, CNN reports.

Police say they do not believe the boy was the intended target of the shooting. "There were multiple casings found in the parking lot and several cars had damage from possible gunfire," the Houston Police Department said in a statement. Jordan was "the happiest child in the world ... he would bring joy to everybody," says the father, who is now trying to figure out how to lay the boy to rest with anti-coronavirus measures in place. Police said Tuesday that that they are trying to find three women considered persons of interest in the shooting: Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29; Khalisah Smith, 18; and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22.


