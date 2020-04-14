North Korean Fighter Jets Allegedly Fire Missiles

(Newser) – South Korea says North Korean fighter jets have fired missiles off the North’s east coast, the AP reports. A South Korean defense official says the North launched several fighter jets after it conducted suspected cruise missile tests on Tuesday morning. The official says the North Korean fighter jets fired an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles toward the North’s eastern waters. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules.

The launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. They also came a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections. In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States. Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.