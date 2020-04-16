 
Cops Urge Residents to Wear Pants When Checking Mail

(Newser) – Police in a Maryland town have urged residents to remember that they still need to wear pants when they go outside, WTHR reports. "Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox," the Taneytown Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "You know who you are. This is your final warning." Like the rest of Maryland, residents of Taneytown, population 7,000, are under a stay-at-home order. USA Today notes that pants are apparently no longer a big priority for millions of people working at home during the coronavirus pandemic: Walmart execs say they are selling more tops, but not bottoms. (Read more Maryland stories.)

