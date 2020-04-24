Canada Province Has Seen No New Cases for 6 Straight Days

(Newser) – In one Canadian province, Thursday marked the sixth straight day with zero new coronavirus cases. The confirmed case count stands at 256 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with 205 of those people having recovered and three having died. Forty-eight active cases remain, per the CBC, with six of those people still hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. The province's population is about 523,000, and 6,902 people have been tested so far. "Another day with no new cases is good news. It certainly gives us hope and encouragement that better days of normalcy are coming, even if this means a new way of life for now," the province's chief health officer said.

But the health minister added, "The virus is now a Newfoundlander and Labradorian. It's with us for a while, and it's not going to go away in the short term." And the chief health officer warned on Wednesday that "When the time comes to loosen some public health measures it will take place slowly, and deliberately and with careful evaluation." The health minister warned that things could actually get more strict before eventually being loosened, and explained that officials need to ensure none of the changes cause the situation to ramp back up. "Even with all that due diligence, unfortunately, we are still likely to see cases over the next six to eight months," he warned, and if cases start to surge again, any restrictions that have been lifted could be re-imposed. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

