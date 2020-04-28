Controversial Duo Has Disappeared From Fox

(Newser) – Where are Diamond and Silk? The controversial duo, staunch supporters of President Trump who have lately been pushing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, seem to have disappeared from their biggest stage, the Fox network. CNN media reporter Brian Stelter first noted that the sisters—Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson—haven't been on Fox Nation since April 7. Prior to that, uploads of their online show typically appeared weekly. And they haven't been on Fox News since March. The network didn't respond to Stelter's request for clarification. "But it's worth asking," he adds. "Has Fox News benched 'Diamond & Silk'?" The answer to that is yes, reports the Daily Beast.

"After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon," an anonymous source tells the outlet. The network has not officially confirmed. Among other things, the sisters have encouraged people to break quarantine to acquire immunity, suggested that New York's death toll has been wildly exaggerated, accused Bill Gates of trying to exploit the pandemic to push for "population control," and wondered whether the "engineered" disease is being spread by a "little deep-state action." Fox has previously characterized the sisters as independent contractors rather than employees. The sisters still have "Fox Nation Host" on their Twitter bio. (Read more Fox News stories.)

