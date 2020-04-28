(Newser) – What the good doctor wants, the good doctor gets. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert America has come to rely on for epidemiological information during President Trump's coronavirus briefings, expressed his desire to see Brad Pitt play him on Saturday Night Live, and he got his wish Saturday when Pitt did just that in the show's cold open. Fauci's assessment of the 56-year-old actor's portrayal of him? A big thumbs-up, reports Variety. "I think he did great," Fauci said Monday during an interview on Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia program, calling himself "a great fan."

Fauci added, "He's one of my favorite actors." The end of Pitt's bit, when he removed his Fauci-style wig and spoke as himself, also touched the infectious diseases expert. "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he ... thanked me and all of the health care workers," Fauci said. "So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person." As for how close Pitt's monologue was to Fauci's day-to-day truth amid the pandemic, the doctor said it was all on point. "Everything he said ... is what's going on," Fauci said, per the New York Post. "He did a pretty good job of putting everything together." (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

