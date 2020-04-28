South Korea: We Know Where Kim Jong Un Is

(Newser) – North Korea's Kim Jong Un still has not appeared in public amid wide-ranging speculation about his health. On Tuesday, however, a top South Korean official said his nation at least knows where Kim is. "The government is aware of Kim Jong Un’s location," said Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, reports Bloomberg. He did not elaborate. Over the last few days, the South has repeatedly shot down reports that Kim is seriously ill. Reuters quotes the same government minister as saying it's plausible Kim is lying low to avoid catching COVID-19. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha added that President Trump has been briefed on Kim's condition, though not his whereabouts.

On Monday, Trump said at the White House that he had a "very good idea" about Kim's health status. "But I can’t talk about it now," Trump said, per Bloomberg. "I just wish him well.” He added that more details would be made public "in the not too distant future." Rumors about Kim's health went into overdrive when he failed to show at a major holiday on April 15. But the South's unification minister cautioned against reading too much into that. "It is true that he had never missed the anniversary for Kim Il Sung’s birthday since he took power, but many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet had been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns," he said. (Read more Kim Jong Un stories.)

