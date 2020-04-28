(Newser) – Last week, JB Pritzker, the Democratic governor of Illinois, extended his state's stay-at-home order through the end of May to help control the spread of the coronavirus. It was a move that didn't please GOP Rep. Darren Bailey—and so Bailey sued. "Enough is enough!" Bailey said in a statement. "I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life." Now, Bailey has emerged victorious, at least for the time being: NBC Chicago reports a judge has granted a restraining order to Bailey that exempts him from Pritzker's order, a move the governor calls "an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis." The judge's decision means Bailey can roam free for now, but it's not clear if or how it will ultimately affect other Illinois residents; others could follow his lead and file their own complaints.

The Northwest Herald reports that Bailey's argument against the order hinged on it being a violation of his civil rights. He says the state's Emergency Management Agency Act allows the governor to put in place such a disaster directive for 30 days only. Per CBS Chicago, Bailey expects the suit to eventually culminate in Pritzker's order being overturned for violating the Constitution. As for Pritzker, "we are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned," he said in his regular coronavirus news conference on Monday. He called Bailey's defiance on the state mandate "a danger to millions of people who might get ill because of his recklessness." (Read more Illinois stories.)

