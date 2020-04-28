Tweet From Hillary Clinton Foreshadows Announcement

(Newser) – Go ahead and read into Hillary Clinton's latest tweet all you want. Because if you think the photo of a smiling Joe Biden with his arm around Clinton's shoulders (and Barack Obama in the background) means she's about to endorse the 2020 contender, you'd be right, according to the AP and CNN's sources. The Daily Beast reports the endorsement will come during a virtual town hall for women hosted by Biden and scheduled for 3pm Tuesday. CNN notes the endorsement had long been a "forgone conclusion," as Clinton has always pledged to back the eventual nominee. She'll be adding her name to the list of heavy-hitters who have endorsed Biden in recent days, including Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders. Bill Clinton is not yet on that list.