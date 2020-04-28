Dow's Winning Streak Ends as Tech Stocks Drop

(Newser)
–
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after an early gain evaporated, snapping the market's two-day winning streak. The losses were led by companies that have been investor favorites including Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, the AP reports. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday and the Nasdaq, which is dominated by tech companies, fell 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55. Small-company stocks, which took a beating in the sell-off that swept markets the last several weeks, ended higher. Other winning stocks included shopping mall owners, travel companies, and other businesses that stand to benefit from economies reopening. The price of oil swung wildly again as concerns remain about crashing demand and a lack of storage space. (Read more Dow Jones stories.)