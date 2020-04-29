City Hopes Chicken Manure Will Stop Partying in Park

(Newser) – California authorities filled a skate park with sand to deter visitors, but dirt bikers turned up instead. Unless chicken poop-biking is now a thing, a Swedish city's plan is unlikely to backfire the same way. The Guardian reports that authorities in Lund plan to dump a ton of chicken manure to stop people violating a ban on gatherings Thursday. In normal years, up to 30,000 people flock to the park to celebrate Walpurgis Night, marking the arrival of spring. "We get the opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will stink and so it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park," says Gustav Lundblad, a city environment official. Without the poop drop, the BBC quotes him as saying, "Lund could very well become an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus on the last night in April." (Read more Sweden stories.)