Trump: Feds Won't Extend Social Distancing Guidelines

(Newser) – President Trump is ready for the country to go back to the "way it was three months ago"—and that includes Trump rallies. The president said Wednesday that is going to visit a facility making medical equipment in Arizona next week and hopes to go to Ohio "very soon, NBC reports. Trump said he had been in the White House for "many months," and while it is still too soon for big "stand-next-to-each-other crowds" at campaign rallies, "we’re going to start to move around and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other." Trump said the federal "30 Days to Slow the Spread" will not be extended after they expire Thursday, reports the Guardian.

The guidelines will be "fading out because now the governors are doing it," Trump said. Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines are now part of federal guidance on when and how states can reopen. Trump's medical advisers have called for a gradual reopening, but Trump said Wednesday that he wants it to happen as soon as possible. "If I watch Alabama play LSU, I don’t want to see 20,000 people instead of 120,000 people," he said. Senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, said Wednesday that the "federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story," the AP reports. He predicted that the country will be "really rocking again" by July. (Read more President Trump stories.)

