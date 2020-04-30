South Korea Celebrates a COVID Milestone

(Newser) – For the first time in more than two months, South Korea has no new domestic coronavirus cases to report. The country, which reported 909 new daily cases at the peak of its outbreak on Feb. 29, reported just four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all of which came from outside its own borders, reports NPR. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 247, per the Guardian. The country has been praised for aggressive testing and contract tracing, as well as isolating those infected. The milestone was celebrated as officials reported that not a single case had originated from parliamentary elections held on April 15.

Some 29 million people cast ballots while in masks and gloves. But "not one case related to the election has been reported during the 14 days of incubation period," says Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy, per Reuters. There have been 10,765 total cases in South Korea, and about a tenth of those were imported. More than 9,000 people are considered recovered. Officials remain on guard, however, with holidays approaching. Thursday marks Buddha's birthday in the nation, to be followed by Friday's May Day, and Children's Day next week. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

