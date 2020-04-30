Nobody Knows What's Up With Twilight Author's Countdown

(Newser) – It's the kind of PR stunt you can pull when you're the mega-selling creator of a franchise such as Twilight. Author Stephenie Meyer currently as a countdown going on her website, but there's no explanation of why. The timer is counting down to 8:30am Eastern on May 4, and all kinds of speculation is underway about what the announcement might be. BuzzFeed notes that one popular theory is that Meyer will announce the long-awaited arrival of Midnight Sun, a companion novel to Twilight from Edward's perspective that the author shelved years ago. Another idea (because the countdown is in front of the Milky Way) is that Meyer will announce a sequel to her 2008 sci-fi novel The Host, per GMA News. (Read more Twilight stories.)