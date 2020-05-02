(Newser) – Police say a man found a decomposed body in his dead mother's freezer as he was clearing out her Manhattan apartment, the AP reports. He found the body this week in a chest freezer that had been sealed with duct tape, the New York Daily News reported. Investigators say the body appeared to have been stored for more than 10 years, building superintendent Asmir Basim told the newspaper Friday. Basim says the woman's son showed up Thursday morning to "pick up a couple of things" from the apartment, and when he opened the freezer, "he started screaming." Police were called to the scene shortly after.

story continues below

The body, which Basim said "appeared to be a woman," was nevertheless so decayed that authorities couldn't determine its sex, Basim said. Building staff say authorities are investigating whether the body may be that of the deceased woman's mother. An autopsy is planned, city officials said in a written statement. The deceased tenant never gave permission for work to be done in the Hamilton Heights apartment, Basim said, adding that she "seemed like a lovely lady, always very pleasant."